COGNiTiON Science Center Plans for Reopening

After more than a year of hard work, the COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center in Beulah is ready to reopen.

And while its founders finish up renovations, they are also offering virtual camps for kids at home.

COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center has been waiting over a year to finish renovations, but now it is close to the finish line.

“We’ve really given an old building a new face, which is what we had wanted to do originally,” said co-founder and Executive Director Kimmee Wenkel.

While in the process of renovating and moving into a new building, COVID-19 had shut everything down—including the contractors working for them.

“It hurt us time-wise,” Wenkel said. “We were able to get a little trim work done and small things, but the big things that you need inspections and permits for, we had to stop.”

But now they’re back, and they have a few ideas in mind to mix the old and new into their space. They are keeping their beloved animals and turning their space into a “zoo,” as well as bringing back their old pirate ship.

But something new they’re adding is a circuit wall.

“It’s three bikes that power bipedals that connect electricity to this wall which has different things that light up or turn,” Wenkel said. “It’s our first really nice homemade exhibit to roll out to everybody were ecstatic about that.”

They’re also holding weekly virtual summer camps until the end of August, but the staff hopes to move to in-person in the coming months.

“We’re planning on doing the virtual, but we’re hoping that it can get to the point where we are all comfortable with just doing the in person camp,” said Summer Camp Director Finn McLaren.

Wenkel says what COGNiTiON has been through the past few months is much like what they teach their visitors.

“One of our philosophies at cognition is we always have more to learn,” Wenkel said. “We’ve been learning a lot and adapting the whole time and are just excited to be able to open to our community in the safest and most practical way.”

COGNiTiON will be holding an invite-only tour and toast fundraiser this Sunday, but Wenkel hopes to welcome everyone for a public tour on the Fourth of July.