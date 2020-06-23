B&P Manufacturing Receives State Recognition for Achievements, Growth

A manufacturing company in Cadillac is receiving statewide recognition for their achievements and growth.

B&P Manufacturing was recently awarded two 2020 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards.

They were nominated by PTAC for the PTAC Michigan’s Best Small Business and the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce as one of the top 50 businesses to watch in Michigan.

Out of the nearly 600 nominations, B&P Manufacturing is in the top 50 selected.

The president and owner of B&P Manufacturing, Craig Hewett, says he’s excited for the future of the company.

“We have government contracts through the Department of Defense that gives us work through 2023, which is almost unheard of for our company,” says Hewett. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of companies that have struggled through this pandemic and we were fortunate enough to be able to start to emerge from this and it’s because of our team that has helped us pull through.”

Hewett says B&P Manufacturing is now hiring additional team members to help them in the busy years ahead.