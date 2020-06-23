Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Bear, Emmet & Sasha

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Bear, Emmet and Sasha—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

So we’re looking at a few shelter animals that are looking for a new home.

First up we have bear.

Bear is a male domestic long hair mix.

He is 5-years-old and has silky black fur.

This cat also enjoys looking out the window and napping in the sun.

If you’d like to meet bear you can find him at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next up we have Emmet.

Emmet is an 8-year-old beagle.

Even though he isn’t a young puppy he will bring sweetness and love to his forever home.

He is a very active and friendly.

To adopt Emmet, go to Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

And last but not least we have Sasha.

Sasha is a 4-month-old Siamese and domestic shorthair mix.

She is very friendly and playful.

Sasha is also already house trained.

If you’d like to see Sasha you can go to S.A.F.E. of Clare County.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!