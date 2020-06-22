Wolverine Man Charged with Home Invasion, Destruction of Property

A Wolverine man is accused of kicking in someone’s door and coming in to their home while three people were inside.

Donnie Poole is charged with home invasion and destruction of property.

Last Monday evening, state police say they were called to a home on Ballard Street in Wolverine.

The homeowner says she and two others were in the house when Poole kicked in the door and came inside, looking for a man who was hiding upstairs.

Poole apparently wanted to confront him about an incident involving several teenage girls.

Poole did not find the man and left. He later turned himself in to police.