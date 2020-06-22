Tulsa Rally Stirs up Controversy Over Pres. Trump’s Slow Testing Down Comment

Controversy continues to swirl after President Trump held his first campaign rally since the pandemic began over the weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At the rally Saturday night the president said 25 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus.

He said “here is the bad part: when you test to that extent you are going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases.”

He also said he told his people to slow testing down.

“Testing is a double edge sword. We have tested now 25 million people, it is probably 20 million people more than anybody else. Germany has a lot. South Korea has done a lot. They called me, they said the job you are doing…here’s the bad part, when you do testing to that extent you are going to find more people, you are going to find more case, so I said to my people slow the testing down, please.”

But White House officials say the president never directed the White House Task Force to slow testing. They said his comment about it was a joke.

Then Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the president was voicing frustration.

‘‘What you heard from the President was frustration…We’ve tested more than any other country in this world. Instead, the press and others, all they want to focus on is an increasing case count,” Wolf said.

Also, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro says the administration is stockpiling supplies in case of another wave.

President Trump’s next rally is planned for Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.