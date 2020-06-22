State Campgrounds Reopen Today, Campers Eager to be Back

State campgrounds welcomed back campers Monday after being delayed because of COVID-19.

Campers were lining up at Mitchell State Park since before 8 a.m. when the campground opened.

Rodger Routsaw from Howard City says despite the rain, he was ready to kick up his feet and finally enjoy northern Michigan.

“You wait all winter to get out and then you can’t do anything till June.”

Routsaw says his family packs up the camper with his friends at least six times a year.

“I’ve got a couple of friends that are coming in around noon time, so they’ve been itching to go out but just can’t go nowhere,” says Routsaw. “The state campgrounds are the bigger parks, they’re the nicer ones.”

Scott Schaffer from Battle Creek says to get his camping fix he’s been camping in the driveway.

“We’ve been cooped up for a while here, we’ve camped in the driveway, we’ve camped in the backyard, we would like to get to a campground and use it now.”

Now Schaffer and Routsaw say they’re just happy to be back outdoors.

Routsaw says, “Mostly relaxing, getting away. Even though I’m retired, I’m so busy at home that I’ve just got to get away.”

Schaffer says, “Just to sit around the campfire, maybe cook some food over the fire there, walk the dog through the campground, do some fishing and just relaxing.”

Mitchell State Park Supervisor Ben Dietrich says he expects to see more than a hundred campers roll in Monday and be completely full by Friday.

“We’re just excited that we are back up and running, we’re really happy to see the campers coming in. It’s a very strange feeling to be in June and having the campground empty.”

Dietrich says state park employees are taking the necessary precautions to keep campers safe and all of his staff have masks on and are washing down community spaces consistently.