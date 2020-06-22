NASCAR ‘Angry’ After Noose Found in Bubba Wallace’s Team Garage

An investigation is underway Monday Morning after a noose was placed in Nascar driver Bubba Wallace’s team’s garage at the Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama.

Wallace is the only black driver in Nascar’s top circuit and he was among those who pushed for banning the confederate flag at Nascar events.

Wallace released a statement on Twitter saying the incident “will not break me, I will not give in, nor will I back down.”

Nascar also responded to the matter saying it is “angry and outraged” and investigating.