N. Carolina Block Party Shooting: At Least 2 Dead

The Charlotte Police Department in North Carolina has confirmed at least two are dead and over 10 are injured after a shooting Monday morning.

The incident happened around midnight at a block where party hundreds of people gathered.

Charlotte Police says they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit.

Police said they arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off.

Police say at least nine people were shot and two of them killed. At least one other person was hit by a car.

As of right now, five people have life-threatening injuries.