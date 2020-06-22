MTM On The Road: Mason Co. Launches ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ Campaign

As Mason County reopens, they want to do so in the safest way possible.

Many businesses and places in the area have their own unique way of doing so.

To help residents and guests better understand, the Ludington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with Downtown Ludington, launched the Stay Safe to Stay Open Campaign.

They want to be sure everyone knows there’s still so much fun happening this summer in Mason County.

You can visit Historic White Pine Village to take a step back in time to learn more about the history of the area.

If you’re looking for a good book and a cup of coffee, you’ll want to check out Book Mark in Downtown Ludington.

Blu Moon Bistro is a great place to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a drink on their outdoor patio. They have menus full of delicious eats.

For those visiting and looking for a place to stay where they know they’ll be safe, you’ll want to check out the Ludington Beach House.

It’s newly renovated and right by the water!

Also, for those looking for some adventure outside, the Ludington State Park has so much to offer.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Zach, take us to all these stops to tell us what they’re doing to stay safe to stay open.