Midland Makes Part of Main Street Pedestrian Only

Another community is making plans to make its downtown pedestrian-only to promote social distancing.

Midland says from June 18 through July 31, a large section Main Street will be car-free.

The city says these changes will people room to safely enjoy the area while also making space for outdoor shopping and dining.

This comes after Traverse City started putting its plan into action in stages last week.

City of Midland, Michigan – Municipal Government: “Beginning June 18 through July 31, Main Street in Downtown Midland, Michigan is going car-free! In an effort to expand social distancing for retailers and restaurants to bring Downtown back safely, Main Street will be closed from Ashman to McDonald and McDonald to Rodd (intersections maintained open) for additional outdoor dining and shopping space. Watch this What’s Up in the City! for all the details on how we’re making this work.”