Leelanau Co. Sheriff: Woman Arrested For DUI After Chase on M-22

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on M-22 turned into a car chase that surpassed 100 miles per hour on Friday.

The patrolling deputy says a Nissan was traveling without its headlights on around 10:45 p.m.—and the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Grandview, was tailgating other traffic.

She did not pull over for the traffic stop. Instead, her Nissan sped up and weaved between cars in the northbound lane.

The deputy also says, at one point during the chase, the driver was going over 100 miles per hour on a curve, causing the Nissan to nearly spin out of control.

The woman was arrested for fleeing and eluding police after she slammed on the brakes in Suttons Bay Township.

The sheriff’s office also says she was found to have been drinking alcohol and was simultaneously arrested for driving while intoxicated.