Kalamazoo Facility for Teens Loses License After Death of 16-Year-Old

We have an update on the death of a 16-year-old boy at a Kalamazoo facility for teenagers with behavioral problems.

A civil lawsuit has been filed after a video was released that shows Cornelius Fredericks screaming “I can’t breathe” while an employee applied weight to the teen’s chest for almost 10 minutes.

Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suspended the license of Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

That is where the teen died in May after the state says he was restrained for throwing a sandwich.