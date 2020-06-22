Healthy Living: Saving Lungs, Saving Lives

Imagine your lungs slowly hardening and shutting down.

It’s difficult to breathe or even walk.

That’s what more than 200,000 people will begin to experience this year.

It’s call interstitial lung disease.

There’s been very little to help patients, until now.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how a new drug is helping people breathe easier and live longer.

As far as side effects, most patients report they experience increased reflux and diarrhea.

This drug is also the first FDA approved therapy for scleroderma associated interstitial lung disease.