Elk Rapids DDA Will Not Close River Street to Traffic

As the Traverse City DDA launches its plan to close two blocks of Front Street to traffic for the summer, the DDA in Elk Rapids was considering a similar action for their downtown district – but after it erupted in controversy the plan was scrapped.

The Village of Elk Rapids was looking at closing one block of River Street for the summer, between Dexter and Cedar. But not all businesses were on board, and not everyone on the DDA Board could agree either.

The Village President tells 9&10 News the controversy and the arguments led four members of the DDA to step down from the board, and one other member was removed from his post.

Jim Janisse says not all business owners either received or read an email sent out discussing the plan, and ultimately reaction was mixed about 50-50. He says while it may have been a good idea with good intentions to support businesses, plans to close River Street will not move forward, and now the DDA has to fill five seats on its board.

None of the DDA Board Members or other Village Council members responded to emails seeking comment on the controversy. The Village Manager was not in the office on Monday when contacted by 9&10 News.