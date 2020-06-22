Demolition Work Begins at Vic’s Supermarket in Reed City

The demolition of Vic’s Supermarket in Reed City began Monday.

It’s the first step towards an exciting new development.

The building will be completely demolished to pave way for a new Ebels General Store.

Ebels will build their new location from the ground up, and Monday they started the process they have been planning for months.

They say they are excited by the amount of support the Reed City community has shown them.

“We are just really excited,” said Bob Ebels, CFO of Ebels General Store. “We have had so much support everybody in the Reed City area be it Facebook or coming into our store and saying hi and introducing themselves. It’s just been incredible, so we are just excited to get in the community and get going.”

Ebels hopes to open the new store in Reed City by February.