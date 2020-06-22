Craft Fair Cancellations Hit Vendors Hard

Art and craft show vendors are struggling this summer season without their usual shows they get revenue from.

“We do some sales online with Facebook or our website online, but the majority of our sales are definitely craft shows and farmers markets,” said Maelynn Watrous, co-owner of Not Your Grandma’s Household Products.

Not Your Grandma’s Household Products sells all-natural cleaning products. Co-owner Autumn Horton says this is only their second year in business.

“We did really well last year,” Horton says. “Then this year it’s hard to get your name out there when you don’t have those festivals to sell your stuff.”

Ann Vadeborcoeur is the head organizer for Manistee’s World of Arts and Crafts Fair and she’s calculated what the crafters from her fair may have lost from her canceled event.

“We’re figuring that’s about a $500,000 that they all the crafters together might have lost right there,” Vadeborcoeur says.

Vadeborcoeur used to be a vendor herself, and she knows the effect these cancellations have on people’s lives.

“This was a lot of people’s living,” Vadeborcoeur says. “This is not just a side job or anything, this was their living.”

Horton and Watrous also plan their own craft fair in the fall, but the planning for that has been put on hold to see how the rest of the year goes.