COVID-19 Cases Surge Worldwide

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will soon be issuing new coronavirus guidelines as cases surge worldwide.

This comes as the World Health Organization is reporting the largest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.

The WHO reported more than 180,000 new COVID-19 cases around the world on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. now stands at 2.25 million.

Cases continue to rise around the nation, mostly in states in the south and southwest.

Texas is one of the states seeing an increase. There, 12 bars had their permits suspended in an undercover investigation called Operation Safe to Open.

The investigation found the bars were violating the states reopening protocols.

Also, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro says the administration is stockpiling supplies in case of another wave.

“We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can,” Navarro said.

Along with testing and tracking, health officials across the country are suggesting making masks mandatory.