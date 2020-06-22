CMU Seeks Local Approval of Liquor License

The Mount Pleasant City Commission met on Monday evening to discuss many items on their agenda, one being a resolution of support for a Class C liquor license at the John G. Kulhavi Events Center on Central Michigan University’s campus.

The Events Center hosts many school and local events, along with sporting events like CMU’s basketball and volleyball games, and gymnastics and wrestling meets.

With Public Act 39 of 2020, different college and university venues were able to obtain liquor licenes through the state of Michigan and the Kulhavi Events Center was included in those locations.

However, the Michigan Liquor License Commission wanted a resolution of support from local government before they proceeded with the process.

“As we spoke to the Liquor Control Commission, they again indicated they wanted the local resolution from the city of Mt Pleasant in order to process the application,” said City Manager Nancy Ridley.

The biggest concern during the meeting on Monday was how they would moderate selling and serving to students and the general public.

“Really not in favor for the liquor license for CMU,” said Commissioner Petro Tolas. “Number one, it’s going to be a nightmare just to enforce it. Someone of age buys three or four beers and brings them back and gives them to other people. This is supposed to be a family atmosphere.”

However, for now, CMU plans to sell and serve beer, wine, and mixed spirits during games only in the suites and at events held in the center. The suites include the Upper and Lower Club Lounges.

“Our current intentions are not to serve to the general public but just for the VIP areas,” said Cal Seelye, the Executive Director of Auxiliary Services at CMU. “It’s not just athletic events we host in there. We host a number of different events in there that we would like to have the license for so we can sell versus having a social host which requires a campus department to purchase the alcohol and give it away.”

The resolution of support was approved with a 5-1 vote, and now CMU awaits the MLLC for final approval.