Antrim County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Charlevoix County

An Antrim County man is behind bars, accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in Charlevoix County.

According to court documents, Landon Barrett attacked a Charlevoix woman early Wednesday morning when she gave him a ride.

When she went to let him out, he began attacking her.

She told police she was able to break free from Barrett and ran to her vehicle.

If convicted, Barrett could spend up to ten years in prison.

He’s expected back in court next month.