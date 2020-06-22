Angie’s List Report: What To Know Before Professionals Paint Your House

Does your house need a new paint job?

Sixteen percent of recently surveyed Angie’s List members say theirs do.

But before you break out the brushes, are you considering getting professional help instead of doing it yourself? Do you know what that would cost?

According to the Angie’s List Bluebook Pricing Guide, expect to pay between $2,700 and $4,100 for a 1,500 square-foot, single-story home with a two-car garage.

Angie’s List Co-Founder Angie Hicks spoke to a professional painter who says not to take a quote over the phone. And make sure company liability insurance is a priority.

Find out why and whether you want to use brushes and rollers—or the faster spray application—in the video above.