AG Nessel Takes Legal Action Against Enbridge in Response to Line 5 Damage

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking legal action after significant damage to the Line 5 pipeline caused a temporary shutdown over the weekend.

Enbridge says they discovered significant damage to a screw anchor on the east leg of the pipeline Thursday.

They immediately shut the pipeline down while they investigated. Enbridge determined there was no damage to the west leg, restarting it Saturday, while the east leg remained shut down.

In response to the damage, Attorney General Dana Nessel took legal action Monday.

She’s asking the court to order Enbridge turn over all relevant information regarding the damage, and shutdown the pipeline until the state has completed a review.

“To date, Enbridge has provided no explanation of what caused this damage and a woefully insufficient explanation of the current condition and safety of the pipeline as a result of this damage,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “We cannot rely on Enbridge to act in the best interests of the people of this State so I am compelled to ask the Court to order them to.”

Before this legal action, Enbridge told Northern Michigan’s News Leader they are committed to keeping the state updated.

“We’ve committed to give the governor all the information she’s requested on this issue,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy Monday afternoon. “We’ve even proposed to have Enbridge leadership do regular briefings with the administration.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she fully supports the Attorney General’s action Monday.

“Enbridge resumed operation of the pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac without any explanation of the cause for the damage to the pipeline structure or plan to prevent it from happening again,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “Moreover, Enbridge has not timely complied with the state’s request for full and complete information and resumed operation without even consultation. This brazen disregard for the people of Michigan and the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes is unacceptable.”