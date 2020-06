Traverse City Police Investigating Assault and Battery Incident

Officers in Traverse City are asking for information for an assault they say happened Wednesday morning.

They say a woman was assaulted by an unknown man in an alley on the 200 block of West 7th St.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Traverse City Police department at (231) 995-5150.

You can also email Detective Joe Soffredine at jsoffredine@traversecitymi.gov.