Michigan Secretary of State Recruits Thousands of Volunteers to Help Process Absentee Ballots

The office for the Michigan Secretary of State has recruited at least 2,000 election volunteers.

The state is anticipating a surge in absentee ballots and these workers will help process them in August and November.

They will also help repopulate the volunteer pool; many veteran election workers won’t be participating this year due to fears about coronavirus.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she is optimistic about preparations so far.

She says encouraging people to vote by mail will not limit the ability to vote in person.