Michigan Reports 146 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths

Michigan’s daily COVID-19 death count is again in single digits.

The state reported three new deaths on Sunday.

Michigan’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,846.

Another 146 coronavirus cases were also confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed to 61,230.

As of June 19, health officials say more than 49,290 Michigan residents have recovered from the virus.

