MDHHS Directed to Cut Off Staffing Agency After Teenager’s Death

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is ordering the state to cut off work with a youth home staffing company after a teenager’s death.

In April, investigators say 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick was wrongly restrained at the Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

He went into cardiac arrest and died two days later.

The lawyer for Frederick’s family says the evidence suggests the teenager was choked.

Governor Whitmer says she directed the head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to take action.

Staffing company Sequel Youth and Family Services will no longer be allowed to provide services for facilities licensed by the state.

On Thursday, the state terminated its contract with Lakeside Academy and started the process to revoke its license.