Grand Hotel Officially Opens After Delay Due To Coronavirus

After having to delay their opening by a few weeks, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island welcomed guests back officially on Sunday, with a few new precautions in place.

“This is our 134th year and when you think about it, we have never closed our doors to the traveling public,” said resident historian at the hotel, Bob Tagatz.

After the uncertainty from the coronavirus and wanting to be able to open safely, the Grand Hotel did not want to close its doors for the season. They did find a way to keep their tradition alive.

“We survived, I always say, World War I, World War II, the Great Depression, the pandemic of 1918, so we figured out a way to doit and never closed our doors,” said Tagatz.

Now, guests can still come stay, visit, and dine at the hotel and its properties, just with safety standards in place.

“We’re screening our staff when they come to work every day,” said Senior Vice President and Managing director, Ken Hayward. “Every time they enter the building actually so if they leave and come back, we’re doing that. Of course we have signage all over the building about social distancing, we’ve spaced our the main dining room, our restaurants, and the rocking chairs on the front porch. Just taking the precautions we can so people can enjoy this still.”

They are thrilled to welcome guests, old and new, once again.

“We have guest that come a couple times a year and they’ve been coming for decades, and they were some of the first to check in,” added Hayward. “It’s a breath of fresh air quite honestly, it’s great to be able to put into practice all we prepared for.”

You can reserve a room or find out more information on the Grand Hotel on their website.