Front Street Closes to Pedestrians Only

After a long spring time hiatus, Traverse City’s front street is buzzing.

And businesses are hoping for a strong summer season.

“It’s kinda sad to think that all of these shops have been closed. I mean Traverse City really lives on the people coming in and out. And without that… I’m sure it’s been really hard,” said tourist Jonathon Vota.

The Downtown Development Authority wanted to make Front Street a safer place for everyone.

Now the main drag, Front Street, will be closed to traffic between Union and Park Street.

Allowing for ample social distancing on the pedestrian only street

“Honestly it’s a good idea. For so many months people have been inside. We don’t need to be driving our cars. We need to be out in the air,” said Vota.

Shoppers, diners, and walkers will be able to enjoy everything downtown has to offer and they’ll be able to feel a little more secure doing it.

“The trees. The water. The shops. The breweries. There’s so much. So if I can get away I can,” said Vota.

Another tourist, Joshua Lacy says, “It just seems kind of alive. I can’t even image what it must have been like when these stores were closed.”

Others say the pedestrian only area will feel calmer.

Lacy says, “No cars on parts of Front Street? I mean I wouldn’t complain about that. I feel like it’s would be kind of relaxing.”

These changes will last through Labor Day.