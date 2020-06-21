Enbridge Resumes Partial Line 5 Operations, Governor Calls for Immediate Shut Down

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a new statement on recent damage to the dual pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac.

She says she was shocked Enbridge resumed Line 5 operations Saturday after part of the structure was damaged earlier this week.

On Thursday, Enbridge says an anchor assembly was damaged in the east leg.

That is 150-feet away from where a section of the pipeline was also found to be damaged back in May.

The company says they investigated the entire pipeline on Friday.

They say this confirmed the west leg was not affected and have resume its normal operations.

The east leg will remain shut down as Enbridge continues to investigate.

The governor says she has been given no explanation for how the damage happened and the company has not outlined steps to prevent future issues.

Governor Whitmer is requesting Enbridge to immediately shut down the dual pipeline until the “damage is investigated, assessed and preventative measures are put in place.“

She says, “This disregard for the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes, and Enbridge’s due care obligations under the 1953 Easement, is unacceptable.”

Enbridge’s president sent a letter to the governor Saturday afternoon.

Al Monaco wrote, “We are committed to keep the State of Michigan and PHMSA informed of new information as it develops.”

Monaco also stated the company briefed Governor Whitmer’s administration on known damage to the support assembly and answered questions by officials.

