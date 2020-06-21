Driver Dies After Fleeing from Traffic Stop in Lake County

A late-night traffic stop over the weekend turned deadly in Lake County.

Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle near U.S. 10 in Chase Township Saturday, just before midnight.

During the stop, they say the driver took off.

Deputies followed the vehicle to South Lakola Road in Pinora Township.

They say it crashed and the driver was killed.

The name of the individual has not been released.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they have requested state police to investigate this incident.