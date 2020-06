DNR: Moving, Transporting Firewood Can Spread Invasive Species

It is camping season, and the DNR wants to remind Michiganders not to transport or move firewood.

Moving logs can spread invasive species to new locations. These foreign infestations can be a huge threat to the state’s agriculture.

Officials say it’s almost impossible to detect disease by just looking at the wood.

If you do need firewood, buy it once you get to your destination.