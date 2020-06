The Newaygo County Sherriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of multiple specialized vehicles.

Between Wednesday and Friday, a Kubota 4240 loader tractor, a Polaris Ranger 150 and a Polaris 50cc ATV were stolen.

Deputies say they were taken from a property on 22 Mile Rd. near Peach Ridge.

If you have any information, call Deputy Phil Green at (231) 689-5288.