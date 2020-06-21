5 Teenagers Detained or Arrested after Big Rapids Police Chases

Officers say five teenagers were either arrested or detained after leading them on multiple chases early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. someone called to reported suspicious activity in the parking lot of a Betten Baker dealership in Big Rapids.

Deputies arrived and saw a vehicle leave the lot.

They say they tried to pull it over but were led on a chase.

The vehicle ended up in a rollover crash in Osceola County.

Its 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital.

A second vehicle also drove off from the scene.

Ferris State officers tried to stop it but had to call off their pursuit.

State police later found the suspected vehicle on US 131.

They arrested the 19-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger was turned over to his parents.

Officers say this vehicle had actually been stolen from the Wyoming Police Department earlier in the week.

A third vehicle was seen leaving by a BRDPS officer.

They say it was stopped by officers that used “stop sticks” spike stripes.

They detained the two 15-year-olds who were inside.

Investigators believe all five teenagers and others were involved in a robbery and attempted robbery at Sprint stores in Big Rapids and Grand Rapids.