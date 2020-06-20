Star Line Hosts First-Ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival

For the first time ever, the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry dock was taken over by the Great Lakes Pirate Festival on Saturday.

The event encouraged people to dress like pirates, had contests, a DJ, and gave people the opportunity to ride the Good Fortune, the pirate ship that takes cruises under the Mackinac Bridge, and was giving ferry rides to the island.

“We’re doing it to kind of kick off the sailing of the Good Fortune pirate ship from our dock as well,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry.

“She started making five trips a day, yesterday which was kind of a soft start, and we’re carrying people over to the island and back all day long.”

Star Line will now be offering pirate ship cruises every day this summer.

“At 6 o’clock off of the island, we’re going to do a cruise out and under the Mackinac Bridge and around the straits,” shared Fetty.

“We’re actually going to do that cruise each and every night all summer long.”

To book your ferry or pirate ship ride, you can visit their website.