Passenger Killed in Newaygo County Motorcycle Crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Newaygo County.

Deputies say it happened on M37 and 96th around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV.

The sheriff’s office says a passenger on the motorcycle was killed.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the SUV’s driver was unhurt.