Michigan Reports 255 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Deaths

Health officials say 4,326 Michigan residents have recovered from the coronavirus within the last week.

As of June 19, the total number of recoveries listed by the state is at 49,290.

On Saturday, another 255 positive cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

This brings the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 61,084.

Michigan’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,843 after 20 new deaths.

For more information and cases in individual counties, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus.