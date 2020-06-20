Lawmakers Push For Unemployment Offices to Reopen by Appointment

A group of Michigan lawmakers say unemployment offices should reopen on a limited basis.

Some Republicans and Democrats say they are frustrated with delayed benefits for people out of work.

They urge offices closed by the pandemic to reopen by appointment only, getting people in-person assistance.

This would be similar to how Secretary of State offices are currently operating during the pandemic.

The proposal is currently under consideration as the state deals with a backlog of claims.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is also confronting large-scale fraud.

This led it to stop paying benefits to hundreds of thousands of people.