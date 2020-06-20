Buckley Class of 2020 Graduates at Turtle Creek Stadium

For the first time in 109 years, the graduating senior class at Buckley High School won’t be walking the stage on school grounds, due to social distancing.

So administrators came up with the idea to bring the commencement ceremony to a larger arena, the Turtle Creek Stadium.

Buckley Principal, Todd Kulawiak wanted to push the envelope for something personal for his seniors.

Kulawiak says, “I just called them up and said hey is there a possibility we can have a graduation for our seniors here at the park.”

He says putting on Saturday’s ceremony took many hours of planning and replanning.

“It was phenomenal how everything played inline. We actually had alternate dates in case executive orders changed, and sure enough, they did. And we were able to have 250 people here,” said Kulawiak.

For Kulawiak, this group of students is much more than just a graduating class. They were the first students he got to watch grow.

He says, “This is actually my first kindergarten class and so I’ve gotten to watch them from being in kindergarten to being young adults.”

For senior class president, Hope Warren, Saturday was a reiteration of the love and support the Buckley community has given her.

“Throughout my whole high school career, and even I’ve attended Buckley since kindergarten, they have been completely supportive,” said Warren.

She says that even though this year is unconventional, the journey has taught her and her classmates to not fear the unknown.

Warren says, “It might be scary but honestly it’s a new chapter of life and it’s very exciting. I’m proud of everyone because it has been not easy.”

The class of 2020 says they are already thinking about having their high school reunion at Turtle Creek Stadium to commemorate this moment.