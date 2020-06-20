31 Motorcyclists Journeying 1,000 Miles Across Upper Peninsula

A daring group of motorcyclists set out for a long journey across the U.P. Saturday morning.

31 riders from the Iron Butt Association will cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours across the Upper Peninsula.

They started in Sault Ste. Marie at daybreak.

The race isn’t timed, it’s a chance for the group to get together and enjoy the splendor of the ride, and the gorgeous scenery.

The group’s slogan is “the world is our playground”, and their members are like family.

“The irony is we only see each other once a year, but because of social media and emails, we kind of stay as a very loose net but a pretty tight group. I don’t think anybody here wouldn’t help one of the other riders,” said rider Brian North from Wisconsin.

For Father’s Day, North will be tacking on another thousand miles.

He plans to have dinner with his daughter in Columbus, Ohio.