Walstrom Marine Acquires Traverse Bay Marine

Two of northern Michigan’s biggest marinas are joining forces.

Walstrom Marine in Harbor Springs has acquired Traverse Bay Marine.

The two powerhouses have a combined 100 years of experience selling boats and everything you need to get out on the water.

The merger is official as of Thursday morning, and you’ll notice the signs will be changed over at the old Traverse Marine location on US 31.

Walstrom Marine says they’re excited to reach new customers who do their boating on Lake Michigan and the inland lakes as well.

They say business has already been very busy this summer even in the midst of the pandemic.

“Can you think of a more socially distant activity than boating? So I think people are really ready to get out and be in the fresh air and be in the outdoors and there’s no better way than on the water and on your boat,” said Kate Conlon, Walstrom’s marketing director.

The Walstrom Marine team will be absorbing the employees from Traverse Bay and they say they’re excited for a great season.