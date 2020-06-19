Traverse City’s State Street is Now a Two-Way Downtown

State Street in downtown Traverse City is now a two-way street between Park and Union.

The DDA says this will make it easy for drivers to navigate when the city executes its plan to make a pedestrian-only area for downtown businesses. The extra space will be used for guests to social distance.

The next change will come Monday when two blocks of Front Street between Park and Union will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The changes will remain until Labor Day.