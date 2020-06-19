The History of Hometown Heroes Project Shares Stories of Local Veterans

The History of Hometown Heroes project began in Sault Ste. Marie – and now, it is expanding to even more communities. Its goal is to bring a unique and impactful way to honor the service and sacrifice of local military veterans. The project started back in 2019 and included hanging banners in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Each Banner has a photo of a veteran, their branch and years served on it. 300 banners have already been hung in just one year, and another 120 have gone up in the past couple of days.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Abby Baker from The History of Hometown Heroes, “the phone has not stopped ringing since we hung the first round. The first round took us six weeks to sell 150. We hung them. The phone would not stop ringing. Second round it took us six days to sell 150. The third round took about another four weeks”.

And that is just the beginning.

“Exciting news! History of Hometown Heroes is going on the road,” exclaimed Baker. “The first stop is Rudyard Township. And then the big news is that we are going downstate, below the Bridge and we are heading to Grand Blanc. Pretty exciting to go and take this project that we started in little ol’ Sault Ste Marie and take it to other communities to beautify their downtowns, a walkable tour, and most important is to honor the vets…it’s not political, it’s not….it’s nothing but honoring our loved ones that have served our country and have fought for us”.

Later this summer, Baker is hoping to have an Audible walking tour through a phone app. This will allow those interested to learn more about each veteran.

For more information about The History of Hometown Heroes project, click here.