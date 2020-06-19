Star Line Now Offering Pirate Cruise to Island and Under Bridge

Star Line in Mackinaw City is now offering a unique experience for families all summer long. They are taking their pirate ship to and from Mackinac Island as well as under the bridge.

Offering water gun cannons, sword fights, and eye-patches for the kids and offering the parents alcoholic beverages and a great view. Jerry Fetty, the C.E.O. of Star Line says, “It’s all very kid-friendly but it’s amazing how many adults get into being a pirate!”

This weekend, Star Line is hosting the first Great Lakes Pirate Festival to welcome their boat, “Good Fortune”. This festival will have contests, prizes, food, and live music. If you take part in the “dress like a pirate” and “talk like a pirate” contests, there’s a very good chance you could win a free private cruise for 50 of their pirate friends.

The festival starts at 11 AM Saturday, June 20, and anyone dressed as a pirate will receive a free barbecue lunch.

As for the rest of the summer, Star Line will be offering 5 different cruises on Good Fortune.

