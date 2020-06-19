Roseville Woman Killed in Roscommon County Rollover Crash

A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police say a woman from Roseville was driving north on I-75 around 10 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say the vehicle went off the road south of the Roscommon exit.

That’s when it rolled over multiple times and threw the driver and passenger from it.

Troopers say the passenger, Ekaterina Carter, died in the crash.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital.

Troopers believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Both lanes of i-75 north near the crash have since reopened.