Reflecting on Idlewild’s Rich Black History, Juneteenth

In the early 1900s, Idlewild, commonly known as the ‘Black Eden,’ was as a safe haven for African Americans during segregation.

Colleen Carrington-Atkins, Yates Township Supervisor, says even today Idlewild remains a place for African Americans to come and get away.

“This was a place where we could come, we can build, we can have houses and we could be in an environment that we could raise our children and our families.”

Colleen says her family has been visiting Idlewild for 70 years. Now, she’s encouraging younger generations to invest the area’s rich black history.

“It gives them a sense of pride, you don’t know where you’ve been, you don’t know where you’re going and it’s important for our youth to understand that we’ve developed a place that’s still standing, that we put together as a people.”

Lachattie Smith and her friends from Detroit initially came to Idlewild for the annual Juneteenth Festival. Idlewild has been celebrating Juneteenth for years, but this year the event was canceled because of COVID-19.

However, Lachattie says the learning about the town is still important:

“We just thought that it was important to come here and just celebrate our roots and to just give back and show some support within that capacity.”

Lachattie says the weekend has also become a time to reflect:

“In today’s divisive climate, I think that it’s very important for us to have a safe space as a culture, as a community, to go to and just really feel safe and get away from all of the things that are happening in today’s world.”

Now Colleen and Lachattie are encouraging other black Americans to visit Idlewild.

“We really want to cultivate and encourage people of our generation to come here and buy real estate here and enjoy an experience Idlewild,” says Lachattie.