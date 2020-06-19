Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

Dozens turned out for Traverse City’s Juneteenth celebration on Friday.

The event was hosted by the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism task force as a way to celebrate and educate the community about this historic day.

On June 19 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to notify enslaved African Americans that they could be freed. This day came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

History experts say west Texas was holding out there were many slave owners, even after the proclamation. At least a quarter of a million black people were enslaved at this time and in this area.

NMC humanities instructor Tom Gordon says Juneteenth may be more significant than the day of the proclamation.

“To me, Juneteenth feels like this is the time when something like real emancipation really took hold and stayed there,” said Gordon.

The Traverse City event featured music, poetry, speeches, dance and more.

At the end of the day, the task force wants people to know what they stand for:

“From social media, I’ve seen some negative things about who we are and what we stand for…we stand for people being right. We stand for community. Thats what we stand for,” said Marshall Collins. “You’re happy about [Juneteenth] but the struggle is real. There are people of color in this community that feel like racism has affected them.”