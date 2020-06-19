New Report Finds Some Google Chrome Extensions Were Used to Spy On Users

You’ll want to be careful when you choose to download Google Chrome extensions.

A new report finds hackers used some Google Chrome extensions to spy on users.

Normally extensions allow browsers to handle extra functions to enhance the users’ experience.

But these allowed hackers to take screenshots and steal passwords.

The report from Awake Security found at least 111 malicious or fake Chrome extensions capable of spying on users.

A cyber security firm says the add-ons were downloaded over 32 million times.

Google says it has removed the malicious extensions and that it regularly scans for malware.