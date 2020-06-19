MISSING: 15-Year-Old Boy in Montmorency Co.

Law enforcement officers are in Montmorency County looking for a missing 15-year-old boy with Down’s syndrome.

They say Charles Cordes, who is 4 foot and eight inches tall, was riding his bike in a hay field at his home in Atlanta.

The boy’s bike, slippers, belt and glasses were found in the hay field. But Charles is still missing.

He has blue eyes, blond hair, and might be wearing a gray t-shirt with jeans and black socks.

The home is located on M-33 southeast of Atlanta. The sheriff’s department is not sure which direction he might have been headed.

Any information should be given to the sheriff’s office. Call 989-785-4238.