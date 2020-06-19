Michigan Reports 211 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 211 new cases of the coronavirus and 5 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 60,829 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,823 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 60,618 confirmed cases with 5,818 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 12, 44,964 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, Grand Traverse County is reporting two new COVID-19 cases.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says one of the cases involves a woman in her 50s who is asymptomatic and has had no known community exposure. The health department says close contacts have been notified.

The other case involves a woman in her 20s. According to the health department, the case investigation is still in progress and no other details have been released.

Grand Traverse County has a total of 37 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 19 recoveries and five deaths.

Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s state of emergency through July 16.

The state of emergency is what the governor uses for orders for things like making people eligible for unemployment for another six weeks, putting a pause on evictions, and requiring masks and social distancing.

Parts of the U.S. are still seeing spikes of coronavirus cases as people prepare for rallies, Father’s Day weekend and the first days of summer.

Cases in Florida hit an all-time high Thursday, and California is now requiring the use of masks in most public places statewide as their cases spike.

As the numbers surge, President Donald Trump will hold a rally indoors Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Masks will be provided, but wearing them is optional.

In the U.S. there are about 2.2 million cases with 118,000 deaths.

Almost 600,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.