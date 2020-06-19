Mackinac State Historic Parks Celebrate Opening Day, Kickoff 125 Year Anniversary

Mackinac Island is kicking off summer Friday with their official grand opening weekend.

Many island businesses and attractions are opened back up for the weekend, including the Mackinac State Historic Parks, where they are celebrating more than just opening day.

Friday is opening day here at Fort Mackinac, but it is also the start of their 125th season welcoming families and visitors in from all over.

“It’s everything I’ve heard about and more,” said Phil Mailloux.

The Mailloux family is visiting Mackinac Island for the first time and one of their must stops is Fort Mackinac and the Mackinac State Historic Parks

“We’re just excited for all the old history,” said Karla Mailloux.

Families just like them have been visiting the state park for 125 years.

“One hundred and twenty-five years ago, this became Michigan’s first state park, 20 years prior to that it was the country’s second national park and 240 years ago this summer Fort Mackinac was built,” said Phil Porter, Mackinac State Historic Parks Director.

Helping keep that history alive is their daily rifle demonstrations, daily cannon fires and the slew of historic buildings.

“These are really the buildings soldiers’ lives in, worked in, their families were raised here, they fought here, this is the real thing and the real place,” Porter said.

The Mackinac State Historic Parks are quite unique, as they take up about 83% of the island.

“It has so much historic preservation but then it also has the ban on automobiles, so we have this pre-automotive ambiance that don’t you find in many places in the world,” Porter said.

Historic sites that many like the Mailloux family are taking in, but it does take a little work

“A long hike up, but we’re excited,” Karla said.

To celebrate 125 years, Mackinac State Historic Parks will be opening a slew of new exhibits and hosting special events all summer long.

To see their list of 125th anniversary events, click here.