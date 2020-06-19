Juneteenth: Groups Rally to Make it a National Holiday

It’s Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

It dates back to June 19, 1865, when a union general announced from his balcony in Galveston, Texas that enslaved African Americans were free.

The conversation over racial equality has intensified as protests swept the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

Now the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation is asking Congress to recognize the date as a holiday equal to the Fourth of July.

The group says “Fourth of July freed the land and Juneteenth freed the people.” And a petition the group created has gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures.

“If Congress is not willing to listen to the people, I would ask the president to move to an executive order to make Juneteenth a national day of observance,” said NJOF President Steve Williams.

A number of businesses have announced June 19 will be a holiday for their employees, including the NFL, Twitter and Nike.

And this week the governors of New York and Virginia said they’re proposing legislation to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees, as it already is in Texas.